PM Modi attacks JMM, Cong in Jharkhand, alleges 'shehzada' conspiring to scrap reservations

Deoghar/Godda (Jharkhand), Nov 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress, a constituent of Jharkhand's ruling coalition, accusing its "shehzada" of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in an attempt to "weaken" them.

Advertisment

Modi, who addressed two BJP poll rallies in Jharkhand during the day, also alleged that the ruling JMM-led alliance "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the state.

The prime minister held the public meetings when the state witnessed the first phase of polling elsewhere.

"The Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress' shehzada is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi without naming them.

Advertisment

He alleged that Congress has been wiped out from states with high SC, ST, OBC population and is now pitting sub-castes of SC/STs and OBCs against one another and appealed to people to remain united saying "Ek hain toh safe hain (we are united if we are safe)".

The PM claimed that infiltration was a major concern in Jharkhand due to which the "tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and if the trend remains unchecked, it will change the identity of the state".

"The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens here... It is playing with the security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti' (daughter, mother, bread). Infiltration is a major concern in Jharkhand as tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and there is a big conspiracy to change Jharkhand's identity," he alleged.

Advertisment

Exuding confidence the BJP's win would be spectacular in the assembly elections, the prime minister said that those making permutations and combinations sitting in air-conditioned rooms should see the massive crowd that has been attending rallies.

Modi said he would attend the oath ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government here.

He said, "Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana is ready to script a new history and will uproot the JMM-led coalition from power." He also slammed the Congress for alleged derogatory remarks by leaders against BJP candidate Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and alleged that it is not in their culture to respect women as they think that they will be always protected.

Advertisment

"The Congress opposed making a tribal woman Droupadi Murmu the President of India," the PM claimed.

"JMM-Congress looted water, forest, coal, sand, gave government jobs to their own people, ruined your children's future," he said and added that BJP created Jharkhand and now it is time to boost state's development under 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing another rally at Godda, he alleged that infiltration has assumed an alarming proportion in Jharkhand and hit out at the ruling JMM-led coalition for "patronising" infiltrators.

Advertisment

He also termed the ruling dispensation's 'Abua Awas' housing scheme in place of PM Awas Yojana as a 'farzi (fake)' scheme for 'cut money and commission.' "The JMM-led coalition is patronising infiltrators. It is facilitating infiltrators to occupy land, forest and water of tribals, making their population decline," the PM alleged.

Modi also alleged that the ruling alliance not only indulged in "mafia raj and question paper leak" but also stalled development and forced people to migrate, remain unemployed and suffer because they were devoid of connectivity.

"I promise you that I will bring out the culprits who played with your children's future even if they are hiding in 'paatal'," the PM said adding that "JMM-led coalition devoured central funds meant for Jharkhand people and ate free rice meant for you." "The JMM-led coalition applied salt to your wound by giving tickets to the wife of the jailed leader," the PM said without naming Alamgir Alam who is behind bars in a multi-crore money laundering case.

Advertisment

The Congress has given ticket to Alam's wife Nishat Alam from Pakur, a constituency represented by him.

Alam, the former Parliamentary Affairs Minister was taken to custody by the ED on May 15 in an alleged money laundering case and is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

The ED had recovered over Rs 32 crore in cash from Alam's domestic help. PTI NAM/SAN BDC NN