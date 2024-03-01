PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over Sandeshkhali, claims country seething with anger

Arambag (WB), Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said the entire country is seething with anger over the issue.

Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA for maintaining a stoic silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali horrors.

Speaking at a public meeting at Arambag in Hooghly district, Modi virtually sounded the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by stating that the people of Bengal would respond to the wounds they were inflicted with while casting their votes (“Chot ka jawab vote se dena hai”).

“Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali,” Modi said.

"Maa, Mati, and Manush" is the self-designated nomenclature of the Mamata Banerjee government since its ascent to power in 2011.

"What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame,” he said at the rally.

Referring to Khanakul, the birthplace of 19th century social reformer Raja Rammohan Roy which was close to the venue of the public meeting, the Prime Minister said that “the spirit of Roy, wherever it is, must be sad and weeping at the state of affairs in Bengal”.

“The TMC leaders of Sandeshkhali exceeded all limits in unleashing violence on the people. The women of Sandeshkhali asked Mamata for help. And what did she do? Instead, she did everything she could to protect those leaders,” Modi burst out.

The Prime Minister claimed that it was on account of the BJP’s sustained leadership in galvanizing protests that the state administration “was forced to finally bow down before the people of Sandeshkhali and arrest the prime accused who was absconding for nearly two months”.

Modi, evidently, was referring to the arrest of the now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh who was arrested on Thursday after managing to evade police net for 55 days.

“Someone must have been protecting him,” Modi declared and asked the gathering whether people would forgive and keep supporting such a political party in the state.

Accusing the TMC government of being corrupt in all spheres, Modi also took a dig at the opposition bloc INDIA for acting like the fabled monkey sculptures of “Gandhi who keep their eyes, ears and mouth shut” in the face of the abuse which left Sandeshkhali simmering with discontent.

The PM questioned why the Left and Congress leaders shied away from asking the tough questions to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“For INDI alliance leaders, supporting the corrupt and appeasement politics is of prime importance rather than standing by those tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali,” he said.

Naming the TMC for remaining “neck deep in corruption”, Modi mentioned the scams which had recently rocked the state in the domains of primary teachers’ recruitment, municipal body recruitment and the public distribution system.

“It is Modi’s guarantee to you that those who have looted your money will have to go back to where they came from,” he declared.

The Prime Minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of stalling several central projects from getting implemented in the state.

“The arrogance of the TMC will break soon. It is confident that it has the support of a particular group, but the Muslim women too will throw them out now,” Modi asserted.

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month with allegations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation. PTI PNT SMY NN