PM Modi attends Dussehra celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended an event being held at Dwarka here to mark Dussehra celebrations.

Advertisment

Giant effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran put up at a ground were set ablaze.

Prime Minister Modi was given a traditional welcome by organisers on the dais at the venue, as a sea of crowd waited eagerly to watch 'Lanka Dahan'.

Modi was welcomed with a shawl and statue of Ram Durbar, and was also gifted a mace.

Dussehra celebrations mark the end of nine-day festivities of 'Navratra'. The tradition of burning of effigies signifies the triumph of good over evil.