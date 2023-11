New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered soil into the Amrit Kalash at Kartavya Path during an event marking the culmination of the 'Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

The Amrit Kalash contains soil brought from different parts of the country.

Modi offered soil into the Amrit Kalash and then applied a 'tilak' on his forehead with the 'mitti'.

Union ministers Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy and Meenakashi Lekhi are also present at the event. PTI KND IJT IJT