PM Modi bats for speedy justice in cases of crime against women

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday underlined the need for swift justice in cases involving crime against women and said that it will give them greater assurance of their safety.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor and sexual assault on two kindergarten girls in Maharashtra's Thane.

Modi also said the judiciary is considered a guardian of the Constitution, and that the Supreme Court and the judiciary have lived up to the responsibility.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference of the district judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Modi referred to the "burning issue" of atrocities against women and safety of children and said it was a matter of serious concern.

Noting that stringent provisions have been made in laws for safety of women, the prime minister referred to the fast track special court scheme launched in 2019.

"The faster the verdict is delivered in cases of atrocities against women, the greater assurance half of the population will have about their safety," he said.

The district monitoring committees, comprising the district judge, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, can play a key role, he said.

Pointing to the important role of the panel in coordinating between various aspects of the criminal justice system, Modi stressed on the need to make these committees more active.

The Kolkata incident has also become a flashpoint between the TMC government in West Bengal and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

On Friday, West Benal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Modi, reiterating her request for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes like rape and murder.

Banerjee, who wrote to Modi a few days ago on the issue following nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of the doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sought mandatory provision for time-bound disposal of cases of rape/rape and murder.

In response, Union minister Annapurna Devi asserted that existing laws were stringent enough to tackle violence and crimes against women and urged the West Bengal government to implement the same in "letter and spirit".

The government launched the Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) scheme in 2019 to tackle pending cases of crimes against women and those filed under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Since its inception, these courts have disposed of more than 2.53 lakh cases.

Referring to the role of Judiciary in protecting the Constitution and the spirit of law, the prime minister said the people of India have never shown any distrust of the Supreme Court or the judiciary.

Describing the imposition of the Emergency as a "dark" period, he said the judiciary played a key role in upholding fundamental rights.

On matters of national security, Modi said, the judiciary has protected national integrity by keeping national interests paramount.

Terming the Judiciary as a "strong pillar" of the vision of a developed India, he said the district judiciary is the foundation of the Indian judicial system.

"The common citizen of the country first knocks on your (the lower courts) door for justice. Therefore, this is the first point of justice, this is the first step," Modi said.

Amid suggestions to improve judicial infrastructure, the prime minister said in the last 10 years, efforts have been made to make justice accessible.

Work is being done on mission mode to modernisation of courts for which the Supreme Court and the Judiciary has played a big role by extending cooperation.

Modi observed that India was moving towards creating a unified technology platform, which incorporated emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and optical character recognition and said that such technological platforms would help analyse pending cases and predict future cases as well.

He felt that technology would integrate and speed up the work of various wings like police, forensics, jail and court.

"We are moving towards a justice system which will be completely future-ready," Modi said.

He also unveiled a stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

The conference has been organised by the top court to mark 75 years of its establishment.