PM Modi begins 10km roadshow in Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a 10-km roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi around 10pm on Tuesday.

The roadshow began amid tight security soon after Modi landed at the Birsa Munda airport in a special aircraft, officials said.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the stretch to greet the PM. Modi is on a two-day Jharkhand visit beginning on the eve of tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary that also happens to be Jharkhand's statehood day on November 15.

The PM was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route being undertaken by the PM, from 8pm to 10.30pm.

The entire route from the airport to Raj Bhavan and from Governor's House to Birsa Munda Old Jail have been declared as no fly zone for drones from 6pm on Tuesday to 11pm on Wednesday, district administration officials said. PTI NAM SAN NAM MNB