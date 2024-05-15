PM Modi begins roadshow in Mumbai, huge crowd greets him

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a mega campaign roadshow in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to canvass support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls as scores of people lined up to greet him enthusiastically.

The BJP's star campaigner started his roadshow amid tight police vigil from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West) in North East Mumbai and it will pass through various locations before concluding at Prashavnath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's Mumbai North East and Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha candidates, Mihir Kotecha and Ujjwal Nikam, respectively, were also present at the event.

The half a dozen Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will vote on May 20 in the fifth and last phase of voting in Maharashtra. PTI PR RSY