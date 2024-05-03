PM Modi begins roadshow in Ranchi, huge crowd greets him

Ranchi, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a mega roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday evening.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the stretch to greet the PM.

The roadshow began amid tight security soon after Modi landed at the Birsa Munda airport in a special helicopter from Chaibasa after holding a public rally there.

After reaching Ranchi, the PM paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda at his statue at Birsa Chowk.

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route being undertaken by the PM.

The entire route from the airport to Raj Bhavan has been declared as no fly zone for drones from 5 am on Friday to 11 pm on Saturday, district administration officials said. PTI NAM/SAN NN