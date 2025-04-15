PM Modi believed 'false propaganda' about land at UoH: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday hit out at opposition parties over their stand on the 400-acre land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made “bulldozer comments” on the state government, believing the "false propaganda".

Addressing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here, Reddy said the opposition parties spread false propaganda using artificial intelligence on the lands.

In a public meeting in Haryana on Monday, PM Modi said the Congress government in Telangana is busy destroying jungles through bulldozers, causing damage to nature and endangering animals, describing it as "the working style of the Congress." "The opposition spread false propaganda using artificial intelligence on HCU (Hyderabad Central University) lands. Believing the opposition campaign to be true, Prime Minister Modi also made bulldozer comments.

BJP and BRS are jointly spreading a poisonous campaign against the people's government. We will have a good future only if the prestige of the party and the government is enhanced," a press release quoted Reddy as saying.

Until yesterday, Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy criticised the state government, and now the PM has also entered the fray.

"Modi is facing trouble after the People's Government (Congress Government) launched a slew of big schemes in Telangana," Revanth Reddy said.

The Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli here to create an IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students' Union. BRS and BJP have also opposed the government’s decision.

The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. Petitioners in the HC are alleging that the flora and fauna of the area will be adversely impacted by the Congress government in the state.

Asserting that it is the responsibility of every Congress leader to reach out to people and explain the important decisions taken by the government, Reddy said MLAs should visit every village in their respective Assembly Constituencies from April 16 to June 2.

"I will also allocate time to meet people from May 1 to June 2," he said.

The benefits of all welfare schemes being implemented by the People's Government should reach the people, Revanth Reddy said.

The CM also spoke elaborately on the newly issued GO on Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation, the distribution of fine rice in PDS outlets, and the benefits of the newly launched Bhu Bharati Portal—a land management system—besides the BC census, the release added.