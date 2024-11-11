PM Modi believes in purchasing MLAs like goats, toppling govts, alleges Kharge

Ranchi: In a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused him of oppressing the opposition, toppling elected governments and purchasing legislators "like goats to feed and feast on them later".

Advertisment

He also charged Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of running the central government with "Adani and Ambani".

Kharge attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that he believes in ‘Mukh me Ram, bagal me chhuri’ (A wolf in lamb's clothing).

“Modi-ji believes in toppling governments. He purchases MLA. Unka kaam MLAs ko bakri ke jaise apne pas rakh lena, palna aur fir baad me kaat kar khana hai…(Modi keeps MLAs like goats, feeds them and later feasts on them). This is Modi,” Kharge alleged.

Advertisment

Modi and Shah have unleashed ED, CBI and other central agencies against opposition leaders but “we are not afraid. We fought for Independence, sacrificed our lives,” Kharge claimed.

He alleged that four people are running India.

“Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani are running the country, while Rahul Gandhi and I trying to save the Constitution and democracy,” he alleged.

Advertisment

Kharge took a jibe at the PM saying “Modi believes he is not biological” and alleged: “He is a habitual liar who never fulfils his promises… Did any Golden era come to Gujarat?” “We have been tolerating Modi for 25 years as CM and PM. He supports those who exploit backward people and women... PM Modi is afraid to visit Manipur, I dare him to go there,” the Congress president claimed.

Attacking the UP CM, Kharge said, “A true Yogi cannot use language like ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if divided, we will be wiped out). This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in ‘mukh me Ram bagal me chhuri’.” Sonia Gandhi forgave one of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers while Priyanka Gandhi embraced the killer, he said adding that this is compassion.