PM Modi believes societal challenges can be addressed through tech: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly believes that societal challenges can be addressed through technology, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery has said.

The PM has emphasised the need to align research outcomes with 'national priorities' and 'public welfare', he said.

Bery was speaking at the two day national workshop 'Sustaining Innovation: Embedding Research and Development in State Institutions,' convened by NITI Aayog and organised in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, here on January 9.

"The research undertaken at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is deeply rooted in addressing real-world challenges faced by ordinary people. The Prime Minister strongly believes many of today's societal challenges can be addressed only through the thoughtful and purposeful application of technology," Bery was quoted as saying in a release issued on Saturday.

The workshop brought together policy makers, scientists and representatives from academic and research institutions. The discussions focused on embedding research and development within state institutions to support evidence-based policy making and long-term development outcomes.

Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology Member Secretary S Vincent said the state is at the forefront in the number of patent filings in India with nearly 5,000 to 6,000 applications being filed annually.

"Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a key contributor to this achievement," he said.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding between Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research was signed which aims collaboration on research and science and technology related initiatives. PTI VIJ VIJ KH