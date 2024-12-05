PM Modi, Bhutan King resolve to further expand 'exemplary' bilateral ties

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India and Bhutan vowed on Thursday to further bolster the "exemplary" India-Bhutan partnership across all sectors with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck New Delhi's strong commitment to economic development of the Himalayan nation.

Shortly after Wangchuck arrived here on a two-day trip, he and Modi held talks focusing on bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology.

The two leaders exchanged ideas on the 'Gelephu Mindfulness City' initiative, a visionary project spearheaded by Wangchuk to catalyse Bhutan's development and strengthen linkages with adjoining border areas in India.

The Bhutanese King was received at the airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in reflection of the importance India has attached to the Bhutanese leader's visit.

The King is accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials of the Bhutanese government.

Following the talks, Prime Minister Modi hosted a lunch in honour of the King and the Queen.

"The meeting underscored the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, reflecting the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and profound understanding that underpins the bilateral relations between the two countries," an Indian readout said.

The prime minister and the King expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties, it said.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this exemplary partnership across all sectors," it said.

"The prime minister reiterated India's strong commitment to the economic development in Bhutan, highlighting the doubling of India's development support to Bhutan for its 13th five-year plan period," the readout noted.

The King expressed gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India for the steadfast support of Bhutan's aspirations for happiness, progress and prosperity, it added.

In the talks, Modi fondly recalled the "exceptionally warm hospitality" accorded by the Bhutanese government and the people of Bhutan during his state visit to the country in March. PTI MPB NSD NSD