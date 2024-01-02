PM Modi, BJP leaders condole noted legal scholar Ved Prakash Nanda's demise

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of noted legal scholar Ved Prakash Nanda, and said he was a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the US who was passionate about strong India-US relations.

An Indian-American academic, Nanda was an expert on international law and had received the Padma Bhushan in 2018. Born in 1934 in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan), Nanda passed away on January 1 in Denver.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education." "He (Nanda) was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled Nanda's demise.

"Deeply anguished by the demise of Prof. Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, an internationally acclaimed legal scholar. The illustrious career of Nanda Ji was shaped by his academic rigor and profound commitment to legal education," Shah said.

"A prominent member of our diaspora in the US, Prof Nanda Ji left an indelible mark in fortifying the Indo-US relationship. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Condoling Nanda's demise, BJP chief J P Nadda recalled that he was All India President of ABVP and President of Delhi University Student Union during his student days.

"A renowned faculty member of International Law at University of Denver, USA, for the last 50 years, he made an immense contribution in wellbeing of the Indian-American community. May his departed soul be accorded eternal peace," Nadda said.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu also condoled Nanda's demise.

Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, also expressed grief over Nanda's death. PTI ASK ASK DV DV