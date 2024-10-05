PM Modi, BJP use govt machinery for poll campaigns, claims Raut; demands case against them

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were using government machinery like aircraft for their election campaigns and demanded a case against them.

Talking to reporters, Raut said only a section of the BJP considers Modi as the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched Rs 23,300 crore initiatives related to agriculture and animal husbandry at Washim in Maharashtra. He arrived at the Nanded airport and was flown to Washim in a helicopter.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demanded a case against the prime minister and the BJP, alleging they were using government machinery like aircraft for their election campaigns.

He further claimed Sanjay Deshmukh, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP from Washim, was not invited for the launch of the projects.

Raut said, "Narendra Modi is not the prime minister of the country, but only of a section of the BJP. Many of his cabinet colleagues and party leaders may not consider him the prime minister." He also accused the RSS and BJP of spreading a fake narrative of "vote jihad".

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently alleged that “vote jihad” was witnessed in 14 of 48 constituencies in Maharashtra in recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi performed well by clinching 30 seats. PTI PR ARU