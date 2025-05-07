PM Modi briefs President Murmu on 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on Indian armed forces' precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under "Operation Sindoor" in the early Wednesday strikes.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," the president's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting.

The military strikes came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen, were killed. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK