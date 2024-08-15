PM Modi calls for bringing 1 lakh youth with no political lineage into politics

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a call to bring one lakh youth who do not have any political lineage into politics as public representatives, saying the move will also help end casteism and dynasty politics.

Such youths could join any party they like and not necessarily one party, he said in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"In the country, in the realm of politics, we want to have one lakh public representatives. We want to have one lakh such youths who do not have any political background.

"Their parents, siblings, uncles, aunts, nephews have never been in politics in any generation.. such talented youths, fresh blood. And, whether it is for panchayat, nagarpalika, zilla parishad, or Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha... There should be no political history of that family... so that one can get rid of casteism and dynasty politics," Modi said.

The prime minister said this move will bring "fresh blood" with fresh ideas and capabilities.

In the 98-minute speech, his longest Independence Day speech, Modi asserted that it is India's golden era and a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 awaits the nation. The prime minister reiterated his push for ridding Indian politics of casteism and nepotism.