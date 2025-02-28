PM Modi calls for leveraging science to build 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of National Science Day and called for leveraging science to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He said on X, "Greetings on National Science Day to those passionate about science, particularly our young innovators. Let's keep popularising science and innovation and leveraging science to build a Viksit Bharat." He also mentioned his recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast in which he had spoken of observing "one day as a scientist" with the youth taking part in some scientific activity.

National Science Day is celebrated in India to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by physicist C V Raman on this day in 1928. PTI KR DV DV