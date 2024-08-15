PM Modi calls for secular civil code in his Independence Day address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a "secular civil code" is the need of the hour as the existing set of laws as "communal civil code" and discriminatory.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "A large section of the country believes, which is true also, that the civil code is actually in a way is a communal civil code. It discriminates (among people)."

He said laws which divide the country on communal lines and become a reason for inequality have no place in a modern society.

"I would say, it is the need of the hour that India should have a secular civil code. We have lived 75 years with a communal civil code. Now, we have to move towards a secular civil code. Only then would religion-based discrimination end. It would also end the disconnect the common people feel," he said.

The prime minster noted that the Supreme Court has given various directions in this regard. The spirit of the Constitution also encourages such a code, he said, referring to Article 44 under the Directive Principles of State Policy.

It states that it is the duty of the State to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

"It is our responsibility to fulfil the dream of the makers of our Constitution. I believe there should be a serious discussion on the subject," he said.

Uttarakhand came out with its own uniform civil code recently.

The government had referred the issue of a common code to the Law Commission which last year began fresh public consultations on the issue.

A uniform civil code in India has been a key agenda of successive BJP manifestos.