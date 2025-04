New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting comes days after Murmu returned from her four-day historic two-nation state visits to Portugal and Slovakia on April 11.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting. PTI AKV RHL