PM Modi calls on President Murmu, shares Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings.

The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings," it said.

Earlier in the day, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family called on Murmu and exchanged Diwali greetings.

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings," the president's office said in another post and shared a picture of the meeting. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY