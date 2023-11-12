PM Modi calls on president, vice president to extend Diwali wishes

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately and greeted them on Diwali.

Modi also went to former president Ram Nath Kovind's residence and wished him and his family a happy Diwali.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes." He also shared a picture of his meeting with the president.

PM Modi also called on Vice President Dhankhar.

"Met Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and wished him a happy Diwali," the Prime Minister said on X after his meeting with the vice president. PTI ASK SKY SKY