PM Modi calls on Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here.

The Vice President's Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Vice President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today," it said in a social media post.

Later, Modi also shared a photograph of the meeting on X.

"Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji at Uprashtrapati Bhavan earlier this evening," he said.

The vice president is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting comes during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will reconvene after a three-week recess on March 9. PTI NAB NB NB