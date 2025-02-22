PM Modi calls Telangana CM to offer support for SLBC tunnel rescue operation

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday to inquire about the incident in which eight personnel got trapped inside a tunnel of the SLBC project and assured all possible assistance from the Centre for the ongoing rescue operation.

Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the situation, informing him that efforts were already underway to rescue the trapped individuals, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He also mentioned that state ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao were present at the site, overseeing the rescue operations.

In response, Modi assured the Chief Minister that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be deployed immediately to assist with the rescue efforts.

The PM assured the Centre's full support to the Telangana government, the release added.

Eight people were trapped inside after a portion of roof collapsed in the tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site, state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government is taking the help of experts, including those who rescued the trapped workers in an incident in Uttarakhand last year, and sought the help of the Indian Army and NDRF.

Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers.