PM Modi can defeat Bangladesh in '48 hours': Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane

Sindhudurg, Dec 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane on Tuesday claimed India will save Hindus in Bangladesh, where they are facing attacks, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can defeat the neighbouring nation in "48 hours".

Advertisment

Speaking at a rally organised in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra to protest against atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, Rane said India is being surrounded by all sides everyday.

He said the Hindu community just has one country - India. Nepal is also a Hindu majority country, but the number of community members is very less in the Himalayan nation.

"Muslims have many countries. If you (Muslims) do not like our country then leave," the ruling coalition MLA maintained.

Advertisment

Hindu women are being kidnapped and stones are being pelted on Ganpati, Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti rallies/processions in Maharashtra, alleged the MLA whose party is aligned with the BJP.

"We will save Hindus in Bangladesh. There is (PM) Narendra Modi for that. But it is our responsibility to save our country. Do not let your guard down. Modi ji will not take more than two days to defeat Bangladesh. We will defeat Bangladesh in 48 hours," the Shiv Sena legislator told the gathering in his home district.

Nilesh Rane is son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane and elder brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who has been accused of make provocative speeches.

Advertisment

Nilesh Rane, a former BJP member, joined the Shiv Sena led by deputy CM Eknath Shinde ahead of the last month's assembly polls and won from Kudal in Sindhudurg district.

Meanwhile, in Thane district, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, organized an event to highlight atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and express solidarity with them.

A delegation representing the organization met with Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dhumbre, and submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns and demands.

Advertisment

The memorandum brought attention to the "inhumane treatment and violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh," and urged the Indian government to take "swift and decisive action" to address the crisis.

To amplify their message, the Sakal Hindu Samaj organized a "silent march" in Thane on Sunday, as part of the "Bangladesh Hindu Nyaya Yatra" (Bangladesh Hindu Justice March).

The campaign also extended to Vasai in Palghar district, where hundreds of citizens took part in the yatra. The march was led by BJP leader Mahendra Patil. PTI PR COR RSY