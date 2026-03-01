PM Modi, Canada's Carney set to chart new course for bilateral ties

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney are set to roll out a broad framework on Monday to deepen India-Canada ties in areas of trade, energy and critical technology in the face of increasing geopolitical upheavals.

The two prime ministers will hold wide-ranging talks as part of a "substantive agenda" amid efforts by both sides to reset the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.

Carney landed in New Delhi on Sunday after spending two days in Mumbai where he met several industry leaders.

As Modi and Carney are meeting against the backdrop of attack on Iran by Israel and the US, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on the overall situation in the Middle East.

It is learnt that there could be some forward movement towards civil-nuclear cooperation between New Delhi and Ottawa. India is keen to seal a proposed deal that will allow it to procure uranium from Canada.

"There's a rapidly growing demand across India for more energy, technology, and services -- exactly what Canada has to offer," the Canadian prime minister said on social media after arriving in the national capital.

"We're here to make sure our workers and businesses can seize these opportunities," he said.

The Canadian prime minister was received at the airport by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. Carney was also accorded a ceremonial reception.

"A substantive agenda awaits, including his official talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

It is learnt that following the Modi-Carney talks, the two sides may announce their resolve to soon conclude the proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

In the face of its frosty trade ties with the Trump administration, Canada is looking at building a stronger, independent, and more resilient economy.

In the last few months, India and Canada have taken several steps to normalise the relations.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd".

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April last year helped in beginning the process to reset relations.

Subsequently, both sides have already posted their high commissioners in each other's capitals.

In June last year, Prime Minister Modi travelled to Canada's Kananaskis to attend the G7 summit.

Modi and Carney held extensive talks on the margins of the summit with a focus on rebuilding the ties. PTI MPB KVK KVK