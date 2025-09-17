PM Modi cared for Delhi's needs, we are resolved to move towards Viksit Delhi goal: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stood with Delhi and took care of the needs of the city in the past 11 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Kartavya Path on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday, Gupta said he worked for every state's welfare, treating them in an equal manner.

Delhi wants to thank the prime minister on his birthday for the Centre's contributions towards infrastructure development and other initiatives to make life easier for the people of the city, she said.

"I want to thank Modi ji for the Rs 1.25 lakh crore spent on improving connectivity through a network of expressways and roads, 400 kms of Metro rail network in the city, and grants of crores of rupees from the Centre for Yamuna cleaning and sanitation." "PM Modi always stood with Delhi and cared for its needs. We are resolved to move towards the Viksit Delhi goal as per his vision," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the morning, Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues donated blood at a camp set up at the Kartavya Path by the Delhi government as part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" initiatives to mark the prime minister's birthday.

A 'Sewa Sankalp Walk' was also flagged off on the occasion. PTI VIT SLB NSD NSD