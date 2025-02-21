PM Modi cautions against attempts to discriminate on basis of language

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned against attempts to discriminate on the basis of language, asserting that there has never been any animosity among Indian languages and each has enriched the other.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS) here, Modi hailed Marathi as a complete language and recited a verse of Saint Dyaneshwar that described Marathi as "sweeter than nectar".

The prime minister said he has special affection for the Marathi language and culture and he takes pride in the fact that a remarkable Marathi-speaking individual sowed the seeds of the RSS 100 years ago.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has inspired lakhs of people like me to live for the country and it is because of the Sangh that I have got the privilege of connecting with the Marathi language and Marathi tradition," Modi said.

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, the chairman of the reception committee of the ABMSS, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and litterateur Tara Bhawalkar, the president of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sammelan, were present at the inaugural function, among others.

Against the backdrop of a political row over Hindi "imposition", the prime minister asserted that there has never been any animosity among Indian languages.

"Languages have always influenced and enriched each other," he said.

Modi said often, when efforts were made to create divisions based on languages, India's shared linguistic heritage gave a fitting reply.

"It is our social responsibility to distance ourselves from these misconceptions and embrace and enrich all languages," he said.

The prime minister's remarks came on a day when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his remarks that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) is an attempt to impose a three-language formula throughout the country.

Modi said India is one of the oldest living civilisations in the world because it has constantly evolved and embraced new ideas and welcomed new changes.

"The fact that India has the world's largest linguistic diversity is a proof of this. This linguistic diversity is also the most fundamental basis of our unity," he said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being held in the national capital after a gap of 71 years and a year after Marathi was granted the classical language status.

Modi said the event is being held in Delhi in the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, the 75th anniversary of the Constitution created through the efforts of B R Ambedkar and the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

He noted that the event, from its first edition in 1878 till now, has been a witness to 147 years of India's journey.

Modi said many luminaries like Mahadev Govind Ranade, Hari Narayan Apte, Madhav Shrihari Ane, Shivram Paranjpe and Veer Savarkar had presided over the event and thanked Pawar for making him a part of this proud tradition.

Modi said a few months ago, Marathi was accorded the status of a classical language, for which more than 12 crore Marathi speakers in India and around the world were waiting for decades.

The prime minister said he considers it a great fortune of his life to have had the opportunity to accomplish this task.

"Language is not just a medium of communication but a carrier of our culture," he said.

Modi noted that while languages are born in the society, they also play a crucial role in shaping it.

Marathi has given expressions to the thoughts of many individuals in Maharashtra and other places and contributed to cultural development, he said.

The prime minister highlighted that it is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have taken Marathi films and Hindi cinema to greater heights.

"The new movie, Chhaava, is making headlines everywhere right now," Modi said, referring to the biopic of Chhattrapati Sambhaji based on a book written by Marathi author Shivaji Sawant.

Modi said the tradition of the Sammelan will complete 150 years in 2027, which will also mark the 100th edition of the event, and urged everyone to make this occasion special and start preparations now.

The sammelan was first held in 1878, with noted scholar and social reformer Mahadev Govind Ranade as its president. It has been held almost annually since 1926 and brought together scholars, critics and literary figures to deliberate on a range of issues, including the relevance of Marathi in changing times. PTI SKU RC