PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with naval personnel onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which he described as a towering symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Modi arrived here on Sunday evening and boarded the home-built aircraft carrier off the coast of Goa. The entire journey was done in a discreet manner, sources said.

While onboard INS Vikrant, the prime minister went to the Flightdeck, surrounded by MiG 29K fighter aircraft.

He witnessed the takeoff and landing of MiG 29 fighter jets on a short runway of the aircraft carrier, both during the day and in the dark night.

Modi also witnessed a vibrant cultural programme where the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy sang various patriotic songs, including a song specially written by them to commemorate the success of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister was deeply moved by this experience, sources said.

Modi had dinner with the extended family of naval personnel during the Bara Khana.

On Monday morning, Modi joined a Yoga Session on the deck of INS Vikrant and also witnessed a spectacular steampast of warships and flypast by aircraft.

He delivered an inspiring address to the Navy personnel and also gave them sweets.

"INS Vikrant is not just a warship. It is a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment," Modi said.

PM Modi added that the name Brahmos strikes fear in some minds and now many countries are keen to buy these missiles.

"Last night spent onboard INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," Modi said.

"My Diwali has been special as it was spent amongst you," he said.

INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 2022 to strengthen the country's naval presence.

Described as a city on the move, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India and also India's second operational aircraft carrier after INS Vikramaditya, which was built on a Russian platform.

The prime minister has been celebrating Diwali with the armed forces since 2014.