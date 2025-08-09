PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school kids, Brahma Kumari members

New Update
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence here, with school children and members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari tying rakhis on his wrist.
The festival is the celebration of the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.
Modi also posted a message on X, greeting people on the auspicious occasion.
सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2025
Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.