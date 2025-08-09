PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school kids, Brahma Kumari members

National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence here, with school children and members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari tying rakhis on his wrist.

The festival is the celebration of the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.

Modi also posted a message on X, greeting people on the auspicious occasion.

