PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with students, others

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence here, with school students and members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari among others tying rakhis on his wrist.

The festival is the celebration of the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.

Modi shared a video clip of the celebration as a bunch of happy young students shared their joy and sentiments.

One student lauded him as a "warrior and saviour", while some made references to Operation Sindoor. A school kid said she has brought a peacock rakhi for "Modi uncle", while another expressed her wish to be a prime minister like him.

The prime minister was seen enjoying the celebration, praising a student for remembering a number of his government schemes, which she had incorporated in a poem.

Modi also posted a message on X, greeting people on the auspicious occasion.

Posting the video clip, he added, "Here are highlights from a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration earlier today. Gratitude to our Nari Shakti for their continuous trust and affection."