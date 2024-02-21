PM Modi, celebs pay tributes to 'golden voice of radio' Ameen Sayani

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Tributes poured in from various quarters on Wednesday for legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani who has died here at the age of 91.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several film personalities remembered the contributions of Sayani, the voice behind "Binaca Geetmala", an iconic radio programme.

"Shri Ameen Sayani Ji's golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations," Modi said on X.

"Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family, admirers and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister added.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in south Mumbai but could not be saved , his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

"Pained to know that Shri Ameen Sayani Ji the voice of the radio is no more. Sayani ji leaves a void behind that will be difficult to fill. His golden legacy makes him immortal. My sincerest condolences to his near and dear ones and millions of admirers. Om Shanti," Shah wrote on X.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he grew up listening to Sayani's radio programmes.

"He had an equally sweet voice as the songs. Pained to hear about the demise of one of greatest radio presenters Ameen Sayani ji. He produced more than 50,000 radio programmes and around 19,000 radio jingles. We all have such fond memories associated with him and his voice since our childhood. We have grown up with it. He was a great human being too," Fadnavis said.

Actor Anupam Kher said "Binaca Geetmala" worked as a therapy for him.

"Today a musical thread of my childhood was broken! When we were young, the whole family was as eager to hear #AmeenSayani ji's voice as that of the singers. Sometimes even more than the singers! #BinacaGeetMala used to work as a therapy for us. Thanks Amin Sayani sir! For your voice and personality! Om Shanti!" he said on X.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said: "The legendary unforgettable voice of #BinacaGeetmala, #AmeenSayani sir, will forever be cherished. RIP to a true icon of the airwaves." "Gadar" director Anil Sharma said he is deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sayani, who gave him his first salary.

"Ek samay inke bina film industry nahi chalti thi (there was a time when the film industry was incomplete without his presence). Binaca Geetmala most popular prog of radio ... great person. We will miss him," Sharma wrote on X.

"Mere jeevan ka pahla 200 rs ka cheque mujhe Ameen Sayani saheb se mila tha (I received my first salary of Rs 200 from Ameen Sayani). It's a highly sad moment for me and the entire film industry and fans of Mr Sayani. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he said.

Actor Raza Murad referred to Sayani as the "badshah" of radio.

"I am shocked. He was the badshah of radio just like Lata Mangeshkarji was the badshah of music. I would eagerly wait for his show, Binaca Geetmala, every Wednesday," the actor told PTI.

Actor Suchitra Pillai said Sayani's death is a big loss.

"He is a legend. Big loss. His voice will be remembered forever," she said. PTI KKP COR RC