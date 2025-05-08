PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with secretaries amid rising threats

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review the nation’s preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following a series of incidents that have underscored the evolving challenges facing India’s internal and external security landscape.

The high-level discussion focused on ensuring seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to maintain operational continuity and strengthen institutional resilience.

According to a statement from the PMO, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of robust planning and preparation to address the current situation effectively. “The Prime Minister reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation,” the statement noted.

The PMO statement detailed the Prime Minister’s directive to ministries to enhance their operational frameworks.

“Secretaries detailed their planning for a ‘Whole of Government’ approach to the current situation,” the statement read.

This approach involves all ministries working in tandem to address challenges, from cybersecurity to maritime security, and ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of inter-ministerial coordination to counter the growing complexity of threats, including terrorism, Left-Wing Extremism, and technological vulnerabilities such as those posed by advancements in AI and quantum computing.

The meeting also highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening institutional mechanisms to tackle internal security challenges.

The Prime Minister’s Office has assured that the government remains committed to safeguarding national security through a comprehensive and forward-looking strategy, with ministries and agencies working in lockstep to address both immediate and long-term challenges.