PM Modi chairs meet of Shree Somnath Trust during Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Shree Somnath Trust in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar in his capacity as its chairperson, an official said on Monday.

The Trust manages the world-famous Somnath Temple in the state, a PIB release informed.

The meeting was held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night and the PM took stock of the developmental works being undertaken by the Trust, it said.

In a post on X, the PM said, "In Gandhinagar, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We took stock of ways to enhance the experience for pilgrims and further improve the various facilities."

The meeting was also attended by former Gujarat bureaucrat PK Laheri and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia, both of whom are trustees.

Three other trustees - BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar could not attend either due to health issues or prior commitments, Laheri told PTI.

Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal, who attended the meeting, was appointed as a trustee, Laheri added.

Modi was appointed chairperson of the Trust in January 2021 after the demise of incumbent former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.