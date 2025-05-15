PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress, future plans of fisheries sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the fisheries sector with a focus on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports.

Modi said on X, "Chaired a meeting on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen."

Chaired a meeting on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen. Today’s… pic.twitter.com/wcTycWhPzO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2025

The meeting, he said, included brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the focus on deep-sea fishing.

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh and senior PMO and ministry officials were part of the deliberations.