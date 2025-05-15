National

PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress, future plans of fisheries sector

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the fisheries sector, with a special focus on deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports, in New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the fisheries sector, with a special focus on deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the fisheries sector with a focus on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports.

Modi said on X, "Chaired a meeting on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen."

The meeting, he said, included brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the focus on deep-sea fishing.

 

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh and senior PMO and ministry officials were part of the deliberations.

Exports seafood deep sea fishing fisheries sector Fisheries Cabinet meeting Narendra Modi