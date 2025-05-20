PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress in tourism sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a key meeting here to review the progress of work in the country's tourism sector, officials said.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his deputy in the Tourism Ministry Suresh Gopi, Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi and top PMO officials attended the meeting.

"The prime minister chaired a meeting today to review the progress of work in the tourism sector," a senior official said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also shared a short video on its YouTube page.

"Attended the review meeting chaired by honourable PM Shri @narendramodi to assess the progress in the #Tourism sector. His visionary leadership is the guiding force for all our efforts in making Bharat a top global tourist destination," Shekhawat posted on X.

Several senior officials of the Tourism Ministry also attended the meeting which lasted over an hour, a source in the Union Tourism Minister's office said.

It is learnt that besides touching on the broader contours of the tourism sector, two flagship schemes of the ministry -- PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) and Swadesh Darshan -- were also discussed.