PM Modi changed India's image in world: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the governments before 2014 did not have the poor, women and the youth on their agenda and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a change in the image of the country.

"Before 2014, schemes were formulated in the country by looking at faces and often these initiatives involved no rules and regulations. The agenda did not include the poor, common citizens, women and the youth," he said while speaking at a programme organised in connection with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,' according to an official release issued here.

However, the current government is extending the benefits of various welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM SVAnidhi to the needy, he said.

These schemes are now providing benefits to the eligible people without any discrimination.

In the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi has provided free toilets to 12 crore families, houses to four crore families and health insurance to 50 crore people.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 55 lakh families have received houses, three crore families have been provided with toilets and 10 crore people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat health insurance card, he said.

"India gained independence in 1947 and since then several governments have been formed. They might have undertaken projects and spent the country's money, but the perception of India and its people worldwide was different before 2014. Today, we witness a changed image, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," Adityanath said.

To realise the resolve of a developed India, Modi has taken several crucial decisions and initiatives in the past nine-and-a-half years and both the central and state governments have been quite supportive of the prime minister's commitment to accelerate growth of the country.

"If the government is thinking about you, it becomes your responsibility to extend your full cooperation in fulfilling PM Modi's resolve of 'Panch Pran'. Some people do not want the country's development. They attempt to divide society on the basis of family, caste, religion and creed, pushing back the agenda of development. In order to bring happiness to the faces of the poor, we all need to come together," he said.

The chief minister said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will establish the concept of a developed India in the coming years under the leadership of PM Modi.

Modi participated in discussions with beneficiaries of various schemes from across the country via video conferencing during the programme.

In his Independence Day address, Modi had called for moving forward with five pledges, or 'Panch Pran', to make India a developed nation by 2047. PTI SAB SMN