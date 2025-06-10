PM Modi changed India's image with indomitable will, strong resolve: Raj CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the fate and image of the country with his strong resolve and indomitable will.

Prime Minister Modi not only gave a new direction to India but also gave it a respectable and powerful identity on the global stage, Sharma said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office here on 11 years of Modi government at the Centre, Sharma said the period will be remembered as years of progress and pride for India.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is not only becoming an emerging power but it is also rapidly moving on the path to become the third largest economy in the world," Sharma said.

India was facing challenges before 2014 but Prime Minister Modi changed the fate and image of the country with his strong resolve, indomitable will and people-centric approach, the chief minister said.

"Today, India's voice is not only heard but also respected on the world stage. The prime minister dreams of India regaining its role as a world leader, just as it was in ancient times.

"Under his leadership, India has not only made economic and technological progress but has also reestablished its cultural and spiritual heritage," Sharma said.

"Prime Minister Modi laid special emphasis on inclusive development of the nation, with a focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women," the chief minister added, as he listed out the various welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government. SDA ARI