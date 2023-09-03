PM Modi charismatic, unparalleled leader of the world, says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Chitrakoot, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "charismatic and unparalleled leader of the world" under whose leadership India is continuously marching ahead, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He was addressing a function before Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda flagged off the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from here in the run up to the year-end state polls.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi our country is continuously marching ahead. He is a charismatic and unparalleled leader of the world. I feel proud to say he is not only the leader of India but of the entire world," Chouhan said.

Chouhan, referring to the G20 Heads of State and Government on September 9 and 10, said a "mammoth gathering of leaders is taking place".

Listing the welfare schemes of his government, Chouhan said people should not be carried away by the assurances of opposition Congress as it failed to fulfil even one of the 900 promises it made ahead of the 2018 Assemble elections. PTI LAL BNM BNM