PM Modi condoles death of Assam BJP leader, ex-Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, saying his commitment to serving society and contribution towards Assam's progress will always be remembered.

Purkayastha, 94, hailed from Silchar in Assam and was one of the founding members of the BJP in the state. A three-term Lok Sabha member, he was also a Union minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late 1990s.

"Pained by the passing of former MP and Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. His commitment to serving society and his contribution towards Assam's progress will always be remembered.

"He played a vital role in strengthening the BJP across the state. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD