PM Modi condoles death of Baba Adhav

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of social activist Baba Adhav and said that he would be remembered for furthering labour welfare.

"Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare," Modi said in a post on X.

"Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

The 95-year-old Adhav passed away in Pune on Monday night following a prolonged illness. PTI SKU KSS KSS