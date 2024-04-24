PM Modi condoles death of BJP MP Diler

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing of Rajvir Singh Diler, the BJP's Hathras MP, and said he will always be remembered for his work at the grassroots level.

His untimely death is very painful, Modi said in a post on X, adding that his demise is a big blow to the party.

Diler was an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly before being elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

The BJP had not given him a ticket for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Diler (65) passed away at a hospital in Aligarh following a prolonged illness. PTI KR SZM