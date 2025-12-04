PM Modi condoles death of former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, and remembered him for using the legal profession to help the underprivileged.

Kaushal, the husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, died on Thursday at the age of 73.

"Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Swaraj became India's youngest governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure.

"His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri, and the other family members in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Kaushal's daughter Bansuri Swaraj is a Lok Sabha member from New Delhi. PTI SKU NSD NSD