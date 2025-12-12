Shivraj Patil Passes Away

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil and said that he was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society.

Patil passed away in his hometown Latur in Maharashtra on Friday. He was 90.

"Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life," Modi said in a post on X.

Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of… pic.twitter.com/muabyf7Va8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2025

The prime minister said Patil was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society.

"I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi said.