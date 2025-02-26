PM Modi condoles death of Gujarati poet Anil Joshi

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of well-known Gujarati poet Anil Joshi.

Joshi, 84, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai, his son Sanket Joshi informed through a Facebook post.

His contribution to modern Gujarati literature will always be remembered, the prime minister said.

"Saddened by the demise of Anil Joshi, a renowned poet of Gujarati literature. His contribution to modern Gujarati literature will always be remembered. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and condolences to the bereaved family and literature-lovers in this sad hour," Modi said in a message on 'X'.

On February 22, Anil Joshi had written on Facebook that he had returned home after spending nearly two weeks in the ICU of a hospital. PTI PJT PD KRK