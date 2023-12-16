Advertisment
#National

PM Modi condoles death of Kuwait's ruling emir

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
16 Dec 2023
New Update

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He said on X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait." Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf, died Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes. PTI KR CK

Advertisment
Subscribe