PM Modi condoles death of Mohan Lal Mittal

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of industrialist and philanthropist Mohan Lal Mittal on Friday.

"Shri Mohan Lal Mittal Ji distinguished himself in the world of industry. At the same time, he was very passionate about Indian culture," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said Mittal supported various philanthropic efforts, reflecting his passion for societal progress.

"Pained by his passing. I will cherish our various interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said. PTI SKU RHL