PM Modi condoles death of Nagaland MLA Imkong Imchen

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences at the passing away of Imkong L Imchen, a senior BJP leader from Nagaland.

"Shri Imkong L Imchen Ji will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Nagaland's development. He had been active in public life for several years and was particularly passionate about the welfare of tribal communities," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"His legislative and ministerial tenures will be fondly remembered. He also contributed towards strengthening the BJP in Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour," Modi said.

Imchen breathed his last at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday.

A veteran Naga politician, Imchen was a five-time MLA from the Koridang constituency and was serving as an advisor to the Information and Public Relations and Soil and Water Conservation departments.