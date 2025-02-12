National

PM Modi condoles demise of Ram temple chief priest

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest Mahant Satyendra Das, and said his entire life was dedicated to the service of Lord Ram.

Condoling his demise, Modi lauded his scholarship in religious texts and rituals.

Modi said Das's invaluable contribution to the country's spiritual and social life will always be remembered with reverence.

Das died at a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) earlier this month after he suffered a brain stroke.

