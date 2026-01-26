PM Modi condoles death of Tamil scholar D Gnanasundaram

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of prominent Tamil scholar D Gnanasundaram and said his works will continue to inspire generations of readers and scholars.

Gnanasundaram, a veteran Tamil scholar and former deputy director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Studies, passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Chennai following age-related illness. He was 84.

"Deeply pained by the passing of Thiru D. Gnanasundaram Ji. His contribution to Tamil culture and literature will always be remembered," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said through his writings and lifelong dedication, Gnanasundaram enriched the cultural consciousness of society and his works will continue to inspire generations of readers and scholars.

"I recall interacting with him during my visit to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Tiruchirappalli in January 2024. His understanding of the Kamba Ramayanam was exceptional," he said.

The prime minister also extended condolences to Gnanasundaram's family and admirers. PTI SKU KVK KVK