PM Modi condoles death of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, and said her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," Modi said.

Queen Sirikit, who supervised royal projects to help the rural poor, preserve traditional craft-making and protect the environment, passed away on Friday. She was 93. PTI SKU ARI